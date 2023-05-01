Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan isn’t interested in acting but has a knack for writing and direction. Aryan will make his directorial debut with an upcoming show titled ‘Stardom’.

It will be a streaming show with 6 episodes and will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. The series is currently in its production stage.

It’s being produced by Aryan’s home production Red Chillies Entertainment owned by his father, who is fresh off the success of his blockbuster movie ‘Pathaan’.

A few years back, while talking to chat show host David Letterman, SRK told him that Aryan isn’t interested in building a career in acting more so because he has the towering achievements of his father to match-upto but he harbours dreams of being a director or a producer.

Apart from ‘Stardom’, Aryan Khan recently shot an ad film where he got to direct his father.

