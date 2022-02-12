BOLLYWOOD

Aryan represents SRK at IPL auction in first public appearance since drugs case arrest

By NewsWire
0
3

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and daughter Suhana were in attendance to represent their Bollywood superstar father at the IPL auction on Friday which was also Aryan’s first public appearance since his arrest in a drugs case last year.

Several pictures were shared by the official Twitter handle of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. It showed Aryan and Suhana with the Kolkata Knight Riders team, owned by Shah Rukh. The team’s co-owner Juhi Chawla was also represented by her daughter Jahnavi.

They captioned the image: “A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next.”

A proud mother Gauri Khan shared Kolkata Knight Riders’ post featuring her children on Instagram Stories and posted two heart emojis.

20220212-160802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.