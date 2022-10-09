ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Arya’s next film goes on floors with traditional ceremony

Director Muthaiya’s new film, featuring actor Arya in the lead, went on floors on Sunday with a traditional pooja ceremony here in the city.

The film, being produced by Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions, the emblematic production houses that have churned out many blockbusters, is being tentatively referred to as ‘Arya 34’.

Apart from Arya, who has delivered commendable movies like ‘Teddy’ and ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’, the film will feature actress Siddhi Idnani, who has evoked a heart-warming response to her naturalistic performance in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’, in the lead.

Speaking about the association with Drumstick Productions, Zee Studios’ South Movies Head Akshay Kejriwal says, “We are extremely excited and proud to collaborate with Drumsticks Productions on our next Tamil venture starring Arya and directed by Muthaiya.

“Arya has consistently entertained audiences with his versatile roles and Muthaiya is someone who understands the pulse of the audiences extremely well and this combination is sure to deliver an entertaining film to the audiences.”

Filmmaker Muthaiya, who is known for his commercially successful family entertainers set against a rural backdrop including the recent release ‘Viruman’, is helming this project.

G.V. Prakash Kumar will be scoring the music for this film, which has cinematography by Velraj and art direction by Veeramani.

