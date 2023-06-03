As the television show ‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’, is set to air its final episode on June 9, the actors have shared some of their most memorable moments.

‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’ has completed more than 200 episodes, the viewers have traversed the journey with the characters and seen them evolve. With the final episode to be aired soon, audiences will witness Ali defeat his long-sworn nemesis, Iblis in an intense battle of wit and magic.

Feeling emotional about the show concluding, Abhishek Nigam, who essays the lead role of Ali said: “It proved to be a remarkable and eventful experience as there were high expectations that I had to meet. I sincerely hope that I have been able to fulfill those expectations and that our viewers have enjoyed it.”

“Being part of such a distinctive show has been an absolute honour, and I would like to express gratitude to the writers and Sony SAB for granting me the opportunity to bring Ali to life on the screen.”

Sayantani Ghosh, who portrayed SimSim, reflected on her time on the sets: “Being a part of ‘Alibaba’ for the past year has been truly life-changing and fulfilling for me. Playing SimSim became a part of who I am, and the show felt like my second home. I’m extremely proud of the fact that I was the original SimSim.”

Playing the role of Marjeena, Manul Chudasama too shared her thoughts.

“Shooting for the show has been an absolutely delightful experience for me. It has been truly rewarding to be involved in a production that offered something unique and distinct to its audience. Portraying the character of Marjeena has been both intriguing and challenging.”

20230603-125403