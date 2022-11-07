With the Air Quality Index in the national capital improving slightly to “very poor” category on Monday, the Delhi government is likely to review the ban imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the city improved further on 326 in the “very poor” category this morning.

The concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the environment was recorded at 326 under the “very poor” category and 205 under “poor” category respectively.

Meanwhile, the central committee on Air Quality Management on Sunday removed the the GRAP-4 restrictions from Delhi and National Capital Region. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday evening revoked the GRAP-4 restrictions from Delhi and National Capital Region Region as the air index quality on Sunday showed slight improvement.

In a meeting held on Sunday, the CAQM took the decision to revoke the restrictions imposed under the GRAP 4 measures, however the restrictions of the third phase of GRAP will be continued in Delhi-NCR.

However, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has also called a meeting today to review the ongoing ban in the city in the wake of GRAP restrictions.

Delhi Government on Friday had banned the entry of trucks other than essential services in the national capital following the introduction of GRAP IV. The government has also constituted a 6-member committee to monitor the truck entry in the capital city.

