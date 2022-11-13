INDIA

As Assembly poll buildup picks up in MP, BJP leaders busy grooming their sons

NewsWire
0
0

With Madhya Pradesh set to go to the polls next year, the sons of many senior BJP leaders have found themselves in the fray as probable candidates with their fathers directly or indirectly advocating for their candidature.

The party has been working on an unannounced guideline, which will prevent two members from the same family from contesting elections.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Devendra Singh Tomar, former state BJP President Prabhat Jha’s son Tushmul Jha, Public Works Minister Gopal Bhargava’s son Abhishek Bhargava, former minister Gaurishankar Bisen’s daughter Mausam Bisen, Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s son Sukarna Mishra are somg those who can stake claim in the upcoming elections.

A statement by Satyanarayan Jatiya, member of BJP’s Parliamentary Board, on how being a leader’s child is not anyone’s fault and all qualified leaders should get tickets to contest elections, has added to the hopes of these ticket hopefuls.

Earlier, Jatiya had made another statement regarding a ‘no age criterion’ in the party. He had said the party entrusts responsibility to the right worker at the right time.

After this statement, many discussions gained momentum in the party, including former minister Kusum Mahdele questioning the reasoning behind him and other leaders being denied ticket.

Dynasty politics has been a major election issue for the BJP. Political analysts believe that the party does not intend to give up the issue on which it hounds the Congress.

They feel that the saffron party will not create trouble for itself by being questioned over nepotism.

However, some analysts also believe that BJP leaders will not lag behind in introducing their next generation into electoral politics.

20221113-082803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI arrests 4 officials of Bhopal FCI for demanding bribes

    Investigate truth as only truth matters: Justice Maheshwari to newly recruited...

    Terrorist attacks aimed at destroying Kashmir’s economy: Sajad Lone

    Big B reminisces about his father and ancestral home