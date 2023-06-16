ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

As ‘Backbone’ clocks 6 years, Harrdy Sandhu vows to bring more party anthems

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who is known for ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ and ‘Kya Baat Hai’, started his journey a decade ago, and on Friday, his song ‘Backbone’ completed 6 years of its release.

With more than 580 million views just on YouTube, the song is considered as a top favourite party number till date.

Ecstatic with the song completing six years of its release, Harrdy said: “It truly feels fantastic to see the kind of love that audiences continue to shower on me and this song. As an artist, it’s extremely fulfilling to see ‘Backbone’ still being celebrated by fans. I look forward to bringing them more such fun, peppy numbers that they connect with.”

