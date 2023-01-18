ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

As China lifts ban on Marvel, ‘Black Panther 2’ and ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ to release

NewsWire
0
0

China has lifted its unofficial ban on Marvel titles, setting release dates for two major superhero tentpoles, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, which was released everywhere else in the world last November, will open in China on February 7. Shortly after, ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ will be released on February 17, the same day the sequel touches down in the U.S. and the U.K.

The dates were released via Marvel’s Chinese social media accounts.

Those movies will be the first Marvel adventures to play in China since 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (which made a staggering $632 million in the territory) and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (which brought in $198 million in the territory). In the past, Marvel movies have been extremely popular in China, with ‘Black Panther’ grossing $105 million and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ earning $121 million in the country.

It’s not just Marvel that’s been getting the cold shoulder from Disney. Very few Hollywood movies have gotten access to screen in Chinese movie theatres in the pandemic era. The thaw towards Disney films in the Middle Kingdom began late in 2022 with James Cameron’s magnum opus ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, which got permission to play in the country from China’s Film Bureau.

So far, the science-fiction tentpole has earned some $220 million in the territory.

It’s not clear why recent titles from Disney and other major studios have been denied release in China. But it is most likely sabre rattling directed towards the US during a period of increased tensions, especially with jingoistic political events like the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party and the 20th National Congress happening in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

20230118-103604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lena Headey got to crush on ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ co-star Angela Bassett

    Kanye West has been praising Adolf Hitler since 20 years

    ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ stars Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden reunite...

    David Lee Roth says he’s retiring after Las Vegas shows in...