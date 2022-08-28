The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ has gone past 200 million views on YouTube, its management agency said, reports Yonhap.

The video for its latest single, which was released August 19, hit the milestone at 2:11 a.m. on Saturday, according to YG Entertainment.

It achieved the feat in the second shortest time among K-pop female artistes after BLACKPINK’s own ‘How You Like That’ video. The ‘Pink Venom’ music video garnered 90.4 million views within 24 hours of its release, setting a new record for first-day viewership among female artistes around the world.

The song also ranked 22nd on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

The single will be included in the group’s second studio album, ‘Born Pink’, to come out on September 16. It had already secured more than 2 million pre-orders as of Thursday, only two weeks after advance purchases began. The album marks the band’s first full-group release since its first studio album titled ‘The Album’ in October 2020.

