As Covid cases crosses 1,000, Kerala on alert, use of masks recommended

Kerala Health Minister Veena George, chairing a meeting to review the increase of Covid cases in the state on Wednesday, said it would be better if the aged, children and those with ailments use masks in public places.

In the meeting, which came on the eve of the third anniversary of Kerala announcing a lockdown due to Covid, she said the use of masks when visiting hospitals should be a must.

George noted that the total number of active Covid cases in the state, as on Tuesday, was 1,026 with 172 new cases and 111 of them were being treated at various hospitals in the state.

“We have asked for a caution to be maintained and surveillance also will be strengthened. Officials have been asked to prepare a surge plan and also to have a look into the ICU and ventilator facilities besides being given instructions to see adequate stock of medicines and testing kits are readily available. However there need be no worry at all,” said George.

It was on March 23, 2020, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a week-long lockdown to counter the spread and soon Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown.

