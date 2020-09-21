As Covid hits Tripura badly, Sarkar targets govt on lawlessness

Agartala, Sep 21 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Monday slammed the BJP-led Tripura governemtn for a total lawlessness in the state amid spike in the Covid-19 cases.

Lashing out on the government, he said the state is witnessing a total failure in law and order as the attacks by the goons on opposition party workers are rampant despite curfew due to the Covid-19 and the leaders are not allowed to one place to other.

Staging a walkout from the state Assembly, former Chief Minister said that police remained a wooden doll when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party backed goons were attacking the opposition party workers even during the night curfew, promulgated to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

“The blatant and widespread attacks on the opposition party workers and supporters have increases since the BJP-led government has come to the power in March 2018. Huge numbers of business establishments, farms, crops and various other assets owned by the opposition workers and supporters either burnt down or destroyed,” he told a gathering in front of the state assembly.

Accompanied by the other Communist Party of India-Marxist legislators, the Left leader said that the Assembly session was convened for a day only and no chance for was given to the Opposition to speak.

He said the Oppositon is not allowed to hold public gathering in the wake of Covid-19 while ruling party and the Chief Minister have been attending the programmes.

On the Covid-19 situation, the former Chief Minister said that the situation is so bad that people are scared of going to government hospitals and medical colleges for treatment.

“There is no MGNREGA work and the poor people are unbearably distressed in rural and hilly areas, how can the people survive?” asked Sarkar.

He also lashed out at the chief minister for his anti-media utterances, describing this as ‘height of intolerance’.

He envisaged that the people of the state would teach the undemocratic and oppressive BJP government a lesson in due time.

Sarkar said opposition legislators a few days back met the Chief Minister and apprised him about the problems faced by people including suggestions on Covid-19 control, political violence on opposition parties, police inaction among others but their all appeal and demands went in vain.

–IANS

sc/rt