As dengue cases rise, no leave for UP doctors

The Director General (DG) of medical health office has issued a directive stating that leave of doctors and paramedical staff associated with government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh should not be approved.

This has been done in view of dengue outbreak and the upcoming festival season.

A letter sent by the DG to chief medical officers, additional directors, and heads of all government hospitals states: “Keeping in view dengue cases and upcoming festivals, leave to doctors and paramedical staff should not be allowed unless the circumstances are unavoidable.”

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, has asked health officials to set up dedicated desks to handle patients complaining of fever.

“Cases of fever should be attended to separately. Such patients should not be made to wait in long queues,” he said.

The Minister asked officials to facilitate easy registration and check-up for fever cases and provide such patients with seven to 15 days of medicines as per the need.

He also pointed out that the state is reporting lesser number of dengue cases this year as compared to the last year.

“Hospitals have reserved beds for dengue cases. All measures should be taken to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease,” he directed.

Earlier, a high-level team from the Union Health Ministry was sent to Uttar Pradesh for instituting measures with regards to dengue management in Firozabad, Agra, and Etawah districts.

The Centre’s team is collaborating with the state health authorities in instituting public health measures to check dengue cases.

20221020-083802

