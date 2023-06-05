ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

As ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ turns 8, Shefali talks about the emotional cake scene

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Shefali Shah, who is celebrating the eighth anniversary of her film ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, has shared that she improvised on the logistics of the famous cake scene from the film where she gorges on a piece of cake to battle her character’s emotions of being low.

Elaborating on the scene and sharing how it has been relatable for many people, Shefali said: “It is such a powerful moment. So many people have come up to me and told me that they have done it. I was called a day before and asked what I would like to eat since we were supposed to shoot it the next day.”

‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, directed by Zoya Akhtar, also starred Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

The film revolves around a dysfunctional family. It tells the story of Kamal played by Anil and Neelam essayed by Shefali, who on the occasion of their 30th anniversary, invite their family and friends on a cruise. However, on the journey, they learn many life lessons.

Shefali further told Kareena Kapoor recently on her chat show: “They gave me baklava as an option since we were in Turkey when we were shooting that scene. I insisted on chocolate syrup, not for the taste of it but I wanted it to be messy and I wouldn’t choke on a dry cake”.

While Shefali Shah had a spectacular 2022 with titles like ‘Human’, ‘Darlings’, ‘Jalsa’, ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Delhi Crime 2’ to her credit, she is now gearing up for the highly-anticipated third season of her International Emmy winning show ‘Delhi Crime’.

20230605-113806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Neetu Kapoor’s ‘world’ includes Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima

    Mrunal Thakur: My parents and cat give me a sense of...

    Two possible release dates for Varun Tej’s sports drama ‘Ghani’

    ‘Playing Tanhaji was a dream and an honour,’ says Ajay Devgn