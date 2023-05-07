INDIASPORTS

‘As I said I’m with the wrestler, then I’m with them fully’: Haryana home minister Anil Vij extends support to protesting grapplers

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has come out in support of the wrestlers, who are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the last two weeks.

The former sports minister from the State has floated the idea of being the mediator to resolve the tussle between the wrestlers and the government over demanding the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh following the allegations of sexual harassment.

“I was being asked then I had said, ‘I’ve been the sports minister of Haryana’ and I am with the players. And if the need arises, I would love to talk to the top authorities for resolving the issue,” Anil Vij told IANS in an exclusive interaction.

“As I said I’m with the wrestler, then I’m with them fully. I have not been approached. Time and again I have said I’m with players during my interaction with the media. If there is scope for mediation, I’ll do it,” he added.

Speaking on what he can further do, the State home minister said, “Till I get to know the grievance, I won’t be able to help anyone.”

The ongoing protest comes after no grievances of wrestlers were resolved following an initial protest done in January this year on the alleged charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Last week, the Delhi police filed two FIRs after the Supreme Court issued the notice. The top Indian wrestlers ( Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat) will be taking out the candle march today at 1900 hrs IST to further strengthen their protest.

20230507-155004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kinnar Akhara slams Kangana Ranaut’s remark, seeks apology

    Vivek Phansalkar named new Mumbai Police Commissioner

    K-Rail: Family threatens self-immolation if land taken for project

    Global warming debate: Bengaluru to face acute shortage of drinking water