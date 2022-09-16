ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

As ‘Imlie’ takes a 20-year leap, Seerat Kapoor to play Cheeni

Choreographer and actor Seerat Kapoor, who made her debut with Telugu film ‘Run Raja Run’ is all set to enter the show ‘Imlie’ to play ‘Cheeni’.

As the show is going to take a leap of 20-years many new faces are going to be part of the show.

On talking about her character, she said: “I am so excited to be a part of ‘Imlie’. It is one of the best shows on television, and we’ve got such a great team to work with. Cheeni as a character is very complex and undoubtedly confident. I’m always up for exploring more about her and try to bring her emotions out of me in a real and seamless manner.”

She added: “I’m sure the audience will give us their love and support and we will do our best too. Also, I’d like to thank Star Plus for bringing such joy to me in the form of Cheeni.”

Post leap, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Mayuri Deshmukh will be leaving the show.

‘Imlie’ airs on Star Plus.

