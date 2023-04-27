ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

As ‘Imlie’ takes a 5-year leap, Karan Vohra unveils the upcoming twist

TV actor Karan Vohra, who is seen playing the role of Atharva, spoke about the upcoming twist in the show ‘Imlie’ as it is all set to take a five year leap.

The actor said that audiences will see many new turns in the lives of lead characters Imlie, played by Megha Chakraborty and Atharva.

In the show, Cheeni, essayed by Seerat Kapoor is finally successful in creating differences between Imlie and Atharva with the help of Dhairya (Zohaib Ashraf M. Siddiqui), who is the illegitimate son of Atharva’s father. The revelation of this truth created a lot of differences in the family and even between Imlie and Atharva. Imlie, who is pregnant when asked by the doctors about the father’s name of the child, takes Dhairya’s name which leaves Atharva heartbroken and they both part their ways.

However, after five years Imlie meets Atharva who is staying with Cheeni and their daughter. Now, if they will come together again or there will be more misunderstandings between them is yet to be seen.

On talking about the five year leap and the new twist in the story, Karan revealed: “It is something new and unexpected. It will be intriguing to watch how the story unfolds as, post leap, Imlie and Atharva are no longer together and whether we will see a reunion of Imlie-Atharva is something interesting to witness.”

He hopes that the audience will like this new turn in the story. “With the new track coming up, I hope the audience showers us with the same love and appreciation that they have been garnering us with,” concluded Karan.

‘Imlie’ airs on Star Plus.

