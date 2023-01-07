Two years ago, Satish Kaushik returned to the director’s chair for the social drama ‘Kaagaz’ starring Pankaj Tripathi. As the film clocks two years in Hindi cinema, the actor-filmmaker said he is ready to bring ‘Kaagaz 2’.

‘Kaagaz 2’ will be starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra and Neena Gupta alongside himself.

Talking about the film, Kaushik said: “I am really happy to be celebrating 2 years of the most heartfelt true story, showing the plight of a common man. Kaagaz, which I wanted to narrate for such a long time.”

“I would like to thank my dearest Salman Khan for supporting this film and to Pankaj Tripathi and Monal Gajjar for giving soul to the film as lead actors.”

The success of the film is such that it is now getting a sequel and an excited Kaushik talks about it as well.

He shared: “For all the love that people showered on Kaagaz, I have made it into a franchise and this year, I am ready to bring Kaagaz 2 to show another story showing the plight of a common man whose right to life is infringed by protests and rallies.

“It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra and Neena Gupta alongside me, and I am quite excited for the audience to see it.”

The 2021 release ‘Kaagaz’ depicted the story of a common man who is alive but is declared dead on official papers. The fight that follows with the system to prove his existence made for a heartwarming story. The impact of the story is such that recently, the Delhi High Court used it as a reference for its verdict in a case.

