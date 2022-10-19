ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Young actor Ken Karunas, who stole the thunder with his brilliant performance in Vetrimaran’s critically-acclaimed superhit ‘Asuran’ featuring Dhanush in the lead, will again be seen sharing screenspace with the top star in Venky Atluri’s upcoming bilingual film, ‘Vaathi’.

Ken Karunas said, “I actually began as an assistant director in this film, which is a bilingual. There were three or four Tamil assistant directors while the others were all Telugu assistant directors. I was one of the Tamil assistant directors.

“My job on the sets of this film was to enact and show to some of the other actors what they had to do. Venky Atluri sir, who saw me enacting one such scene, told me that there was a good character in the film and asked me whether I would be willing to do it.

“I asked Dhanush sir and Vetri Maran sir and they said I should take it up. So, I did this character.”

The actor says he is grateful to both actor Dhanush and director Vetrimaran. “After ‘Asuran’, it was Dhanush sir who said I should work as an assistant director as it would enable me to learn a lot. Now, thanks to working as an assistant director, I have learnt quite a bit.”

Ken says that one gets to observe a lot of things while one is an assistant director. “For instance, I now know you can handle each scene in three or four different styles,” says Ken, who informs that watching Dhanush act is an exhilarating experience.

“Whenever you are with him, you will learn a lot. Each time he performs, I learn a new expression,” says Ken, who goes on to describe Dhanush as the Oxford of acting.

“Dhanush sir lives in that character. He stays in that character till the time the film releases. It is only then that he moves on,” says Ken, who hesitantly discloses about the character he plays in ‘Vaathi’, which is titled as ‘Sir’ in Telugu and which revolves around the subject of education.

“I cannot disclose much but my character is a crucial one in the film and it holds the story,” says the young actor, who will again be working with Vetrimaran on his eagerly awaited film, ‘Rajan Vagaiyara’.

Ask him how director Venky Atluri liked his performance in this film and Ken flashes a bright smile. “Venky sir had called recently. He is very happy with the outcome.”

