ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

As ‘KGF 2’ celebrates one year, production house hints at ‘Chapter 3’

NewsWire
0
0

As the pan-India blockbuster from Sandalwood completed its first anniversary on Friday, the makers shared a video capturing the journey of the ‘KGF: Chapter 2′. What has hyped up fans’ jubilation is the hint of the third instalment of the hugely popular and successful KGF franchise.

The video ends with a shot of a copy of the KGF Chapter 3 script, hinting at one more outing for the movie.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash as Rocky Bhai, KGF: Chapter 2 featured a solid cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Ravina Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Archana Jois, Vasistha N. Simha, and Rao Ramesh among many others.

The film, which had a massive opening collection of Rs 54 crore in the Hindi market and Rs 1200 crore worldwide collection, announced the arrival of Kannada industry on the global map.

Hombale Films, on Friday, also shared a poster of the film and jotted down a caption encapsulating the success of the film.

“He came, He saw, He conquered. One year ago today, #KGFChapter2 took us on an unforgettable journey filled with breathtaking action, intense emotions, and larger-than-life characters. The film’s release was nothing short of a festival, with fans…”

The makers are planning to release KGF 3 in 2025, however the release date is not confirmed yet.

20230414-201204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Khushwant Walia: When a show is popular, it gives you financial...

    ‘Pushpa’ music composer Devi Sri Prasad to hoist Indian flag on...

    Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal no more

    Vishal’s upcoming film ‘Laththi’ postponed to September 15