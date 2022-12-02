As the world’s largest democracy with a legacy going back millenniums, nobody needs to preach to India, New Delhi’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said.

“We don’t need to be told what to do on democracy,” she said here on Tuesday when an Italian journalist raised the criticism that press freedom was being eroded.

“India is perhaps the most ancient civilisation in the world as all of you know. In India, democracy had roots going back to 2,500 years, 2,500 years, we were always a democracy.

“We have all the pillars of democracy that are intact, legislature, executive, judiciary, and the fourth estates -A the press and a very vibrant social media.

“Everyone is free to say as they wish and please, and that is how our country functions. Every five years we conduct the world’s largest democratic exercise,” she said while referring to the general elections that have seen power change between parties.

“It is rapidly reforming, transforming and changing and the trajectory has been very impressive. And I don’t have to say this, you don’t have to listen to me; others are saying,” Kamboj added.

