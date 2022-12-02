WORLD

As largest democracy with 2,500-year legacy, no one preaches to India: Kamboj

NewsWire
0
0

As the world’s largest democracy with a legacy going back millenniums, nobody needs to preach to India, New Delhi’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said.

“We don’t need to be told what to do on democracy,” she said here on Tuesday when an Italian journalist raised the criticism that press freedom was being eroded.

“India is perhaps the most ancient civilisation in the world as all of you know. In India, democracy had roots going back to 2,500 years, 2,500 years, we were always a democracy.

“We have all the pillars of democracy that are intact, legislature, executive, judiciary, and the fourth estates -A the press and a very vibrant social media.

“Everyone is free to say as they wish and please, and that is how our country functions. Every five years we conduct the world’s largest democratic exercise,” she said while referring to the general elections that have seen power change between parties.

“It is rapidly reforming, transforming and changing and the trajectory has been very impressive. And I don’t have to say this, you don’t have to listen to me; others are saying,” Kamboj added.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

20221202-084204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spain passes law against sexual violence

    Middlesex sign Umesh Yadav for remainder of County Championship, Royal London...

    CWG 2022: Luck favours Harjinder Kaur as she wins bronze for...

    6.1-magnitude quake hits Japan