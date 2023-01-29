As layoffs continue in the IT industry, their impact is huge on the employees, especially the senior professionals and freshers. The Human Resource Departments are under the stress of breaking the bad news and completing the termination process.

HR professionals say that losing a job is not the end of the world and it’s time for upskilling. They concede that it can be difficult for an employee. A senior HR head of a reputed IT company said that the department is flooded with questions by the employees.

Special sessions are organized by IT companies to give a clear picture of the situation and interaction programmes are also held with employees regularly. There is concern and visible fear among employees, he explains.

Piyush Bharti, Founder and CEO of Radtalent, says losing one’s job can be a traumatic experience. It can leave you feeling hopeless, stressed, and unsure of where to go next.

“Earlier, we saw as a result of the pandemic a lot of people lost jobs and there was a lot of uncertainty about the future but things picked up slowly,” Bharti said. “So we can learn one thing from the current scenario that losing your job doesn’t mean that your career is over.”

Bharti added: “We are talking about things we should focus on in these difficult times. First and foremost is to understand and accept the fact that it’s not your fault as there are various economic and financial factors involved which lead to companies taking such drastic steps. The point I am trying to make here is that one should not blame oneself, nor let it affect one’s mental and emotional health.”

“Second, be open and talk to people in your circle of friends and colleagues; try and expand your network as the circumstances change and someone might have an opportunity which you could pursue. Don’t keep yourself isolated and be reluctant to meet or talk to people as this could lead to a missed opportunity.

“Update your resume and online profiles. You might not feel too good about it at this stage but writing down your achievements and experience helps you recognise your skills and your value to future employers.

“Reflect on your career trajectory and think what could be the next best step for your career from here and spend time on upskilling yourself. Upskilling will make you more valuable to future employers and potentially open the door to more varied and interesting roles. It can also ignite a passion in you for something new.

“Focus on what you can control as we discussed initially and be open for discussing with your friends and family for your emotional and mental well being.

“Job loss can be really difficult, no matter how it happens. Many people are experiencing it right now. But by trying some of these strategies you might find you’re more able to cope and get through this time ready for better things.”

Meet Semlani, co-founder, Batik, an employee benefit platform, explained, “Losing a job can be a difficult and overwhelming experience, but it is not the end of the world.

“Remember that you are not defined by your job, and that there is always an opportunity for growth and change. Take this time to reflect on your strengths and passions, and use it as an opportunity to pursue new opportunities,” Semlani said.

Her parting advice: “Believe in yourself and your abilities, and trust that something better is on the horizon. Remember, you are not alone, and the working community will always be available to support you through this transition on various platforms.”

