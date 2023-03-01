Traffic Police personnel in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore range, covering Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts, will be provided buttermilk, and lemon juice in view of the rising temperatures.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, K. Muniswamny, and Vellore’s Superintendent of police, Rajesh Kannan, on Wednesday distributed buttermilk and lemon juice to traffic police on duty at key junctions in Vellore.

Sources in Tamil Nadu Police told IANS that the project will be extended across the state.

A sachet containing 200 ml of buttermilk will be distributed to police personnel both in the morning and evening from March 1 onwards. Glucose biscuits and water bottles will also be provided to keep their energy levels high.

In the Vellore police range, there are 5,000 police personnel, including women, and of them, 600 are traffic police. The police personnel were also provided lemon juice in addition to buttermilk in some districts of the Vellore range.

On average, police personnel on traffic duty will get two hours of break for doing four hours of duty.

In addition to lemon juice and buttermilk, police personnel will also be provided jute hats as the temperature rises in these districts.

The jute hats stop direct sunlight on on-duty personnel and small holes in this headgear provide better ventilation and air circulation.

