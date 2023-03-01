INDIALIFESTYLE

As mercury rises, traffic police in TN’s Vellore get buttermilk, lemon juice

NewsWire
0
0

Traffic Police personnel in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore range, covering Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts, will be provided buttermilk, and lemon juice in view of the rising temperatures.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, K. Muniswamny, and Vellore’s Superintendent of police, Rajesh Kannan, on Wednesday distributed buttermilk and lemon juice to traffic police on duty at key junctions in Vellore.

Sources in Tamil Nadu Police told IANS that the project will be extended across the state.

A sachet containing 200 ml of buttermilk will be distributed to police personnel both in the morning and evening from March 1 onwards. Glucose biscuits and water bottles will also be provided to keep their energy levels high.

In the Vellore police range, there are 5,000 police personnel, including women, and of them, 600 are traffic police. The police personnel were also provided lemon juice in addition to buttermilk in some districts of the Vellore range.

On average, police personnel on traffic duty will get two hours of break for doing four hours of duty.

In addition to lemon juice and buttermilk, police personnel will also be provided jute hats as the temperature rises in these districts.

The jute hats stop direct sunlight on on-duty personnel and small holes in this headgear provide better ventilation and air circulation.

20230301-202404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Body with bullet wound found in Gurugram

    Zoo safari launched in Bihar’s Rajgir

    Six school kids injured after bus overturns in MP’s Khargone

    Will roll-back the anti-conversion law in 2023: Siddaramaiah