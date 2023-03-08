ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

As mercury shoots up, Amar Upadhyay all set for a Holi rain dance

From rain dances and delicious meals to thandai, actor Amar Upadhyay is all set for a rocking Holi bash with his friends and family members.

The actor talked about how he is going to make the festival special and memorable in every possible way.

Sharing his Holi plans, Amar said: “I am ecstatic about this year’s Holi celebration. After a long break, we can finally gather and celebrate with the same splendour, grandeur, and enthusiasm. We have planned an epic Holi bash that includes everything from rain dances to delectable delicacies and special thandai with bhang. Our housing society’s Holi party is famous in Versova and beyond, with guests eager to join the revelry.”

“Although we can no longer play with permanent colours as we did in our young days, the excitement of the occasion remains strong and undiminished.”

Amar, who was famous as Mihir Virani in the show ‘Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and later worked in TV shows such as ‘Kalash’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kkusum’, ‘Molkki’, and currently seen in the show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’, recalled how his mother used to prepare Basundi(a Gujarati sweet dish prepared with condensed milk and sugar).

“I have a sweet tooth and that is why I am fonder of Holi as we can enjoy different varieties of sweet dishes. I still miss sweets prepared by my mom at home, especially Basundi, which is my favourite and even today I am fond of it and it is part of our special celebrations always,” he added.

