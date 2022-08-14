The French football club AS Monaco on Sunday signed midfielder Mohamed Camara from Austrian club Salzburg on a five-year deal, which will keep him with the side until June 2027.

The 22-year-old Mali international becomes the fifth summer signing for the Ligue 1 outfit after Takumi Minamino, Breel Embolo, Thomas Didillon and Malang Sarr.

Camara, who is a three-time Austrian champion with Salzburg, explained the motivation behind his decision to sign for Monaco.

“I am very happy to join a big club like AS Monaco. After my training in Mali, I had the opportunity to live very good seasons with Red Bull Salzburg, where I got tough and where I was able to have a wonderful first experience in Europe,” Camara told the club’s website.

“Now, I am fully focused on this new stage of my career and I look forward, with all of my new teammates, to meeting the many challenges that will punctuate our season,” he added.

Born in Bamako, Mali, Camara, who came through the academy at AS Real Bamako, was spotted by Salzburg and finally moved to Austria in January 2018, after winning the U17 Afcon title with Mali. He has so far managed 15 appearances for the Mali national team and scored three goals.

“At only 22 years old, Mohamed already has a significant track record for his age. In addition to the titles won with Red Bull Salzburg, he also experienced several victorious epics with the youth teams of Mali,” said Paul Mitchell, Monaco sporting director.

“Mohamed has continued to progress in recent seasons, achieving high-level performances in the league but also internationally, in the Champions League and with Mali. He has this state of mind turned towards the collective and wins it. His complete recovery midfielder profile will be an additional asset in our collective organization,” he added.

