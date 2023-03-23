With the growing popularity of Mumbai Metro, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) on Thursday announced special prepaid trip passes for the commuters across different categories.

These would include discounted passes for unlimited day trips, for 45 trips or 60 trips with a validity of 30 days, for travel between fixed points, which would work with the Mumbai 1 National Common Mobility Card, MMMOCL Chairman and Managing Director S.V.R. Srinivas said.

The commuters opting for the 45-trips passes can get a discount of 15 per cent, and those availing the 60-trips passes will be entitled to 20 per cent discount.

Similarly, the daily unlimited travel passes will cost Rs 80 and a 3-day unlimited pass shall be priced at Rs 200 and would be a boon for tourists, said Srinivas.

These passes would help ease the ticketing process, save time, reduce crowds and also benefit the commuters with the discounts.

He also urged people to go for the Mumbai 1 National Common Mobility Card which are issued and recharged at the Mumbai Metro ticketing and customer care counters which can be used for BEST bus travel or even at retail stores.

20230323-184804