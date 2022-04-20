ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

As my father hugged me, I burst into tears: Ram Charan

NewsWire
0
0

Ram Charan, who broke into the pan-India scene with Rajamouli’s ‘RRR,’ is currently promoting his next film, ‘Acharya.’

In a recent candid conversation with one of the scribes, the ‘Rangasthalam’ actor revealed how much he treasured his time spent with his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi while filming ‘Acharya.’

Ram Charan, who had the opportunity to spend every minute of the film’s production with his father, revealed how emotional he was at one point.

The ‘Magadheera’ actor shared, “Dad and I used to eat dinner together and then get up the next day to start working out together.”

“We then began to work on the sets, before wrapping up the shooting portion and returning home together. I had a feeling I needed to cherish these moments but couldn’t express it,” Ram Charan said.

After a few days of working together, Chiranjeevi reportedly opened up to Charan and said, “We will never be able to relive these moments, Charan. What a blessing it is to be on the same journey!! I intend to make the most of this situation.”

“I was baffled. I was crying as I hugged him “, Ram Charan disclosed.

20220420-172604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dhanush’s first look poster features him in cowboy avatar

    Actor Ranveer Singh named NBA brand ambassador for India

    Armaan Malik: Many Indians bring down their own artistes and praise...

    Lady Gaga needed psychiatric nurse on ‘House Of Gucci’ set