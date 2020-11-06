As Ontario shifts to new colour-coded framework, Peel held back in red zone, York and Ottawa move to orange

In consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, local medical officers of health, and other health experts, the province intends to move Ontario’s public health unit regions to the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework. The framework categorizes public health regions into five levels: Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Lockdown being a measure of last and urgent resort.

“The framework lays out a proactive and graduated response to be applied based on the local situation in each region,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “By working with the medical officers of health and local authorities on the realities and situations of COVID-19, we want to continue to help protect people’s health and wellbeing. We are adapting the public health measures to be as targeted and efficient as possible to stop the spread of the virus, while managing any outbreaks as quickly as possible.”

At the request of the local medical officer of health, and with the support of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Toronto Public Health would remain in a modified Stage 2 until November 14, 2020.

As of Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:01 a.m., public health unit regions would be moved to the following levels:

Red-Control:

Peel Regional Health Unit.

Orange-Restrict:

Ottawa Public Health

York Region Public Health

Yellow-Protect:

Brant County Health Unit;

City of Hamilton Public Health Services;

Durham Region Health Department;

Eastern Ontario Health Unit;

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit;

Halton Region Public Health;

Niagara Region Public Health;

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services;

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit; and

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Green-Prevent:

Algoma Public Health;

Chatham-Kent Public Health;

Grey Bruce Health Unit;

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health;

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit;

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health;

Huron Perth Public Health;

Lambton Public Health;

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit;

Middlesex-London Health Unit;

North Bay Parry Sound District;

Northwestern Health Unit;

Peterborough Public Health;

Porcupine Health Unit;

Public Health Sudbury & Districts;

Renfrew County and District Health Unit;

Southwestern Public Health;

Thunder Bay District Health Unit;

Timiskaming Health Unit; and

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Public health measures required for each level can be found in the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework.

For long-term care homes, visitor restrictions remain in effect for the following public health unit regions: Ottawa, Peel, Toronto, and York Region.

Trends in public health data will be reviewed weekly. At the same time, the government will continually assess the impact of public health measures for 28 days, or two COVID-19 incubation periods to determine if public health units should stay where they are or be moved into a different level.

As the province continues to expand access to real-time data, enhancements are also being made to Ontario.ca/coronavirus. Information about the spread of the virus, and public health and health system capacity will now be available on the website. This includes local cases by public health unit regions, the total number of cases, resolved cases, deaths, and tests completed and how many are positive. This information will better help businesses, organizations and local communities access key information to prepare in advance for any changes in their region, officials said.