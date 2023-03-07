ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

As Oscar countdown starts, NTR Jr lands in LA, greeted by frenzied fans

NewsWire
NTR Jr who landed in the US to attend the 95th Academy Awards received a warm welcome from his fans. The young tiger’s fans showered their idol with flowers and cheers of ‘Jai NTR’ as he made his way to his car.

The RRR superstar even interacted with his fans who gathered outside the airport to get a glimpse of their idol. The actor is currently in the US to attend the 95th Academy Awards where ‘RRR’ is nominated for the Best Original Song category.

NTR later also interacted with his fans and mentioned how their relationship is stronger than blood, “I love you more than you guys love me. You’re all my brother though we are not related by blood. Our relationship is stronger than any blood relationship. I’m indebted to you.”

The actor even interacted with the family members of the fans and promised to meet them soon. An ardent fan took to social media to share the video captioning it “My mom spoke her heart out to my fav hero, This day will be cherished for a long time Zindhabad Young tiger @tarak9999. The way he spoke to her by taking the phone into his hands mannn.”

The Academy Awards popularly known as the ‘Oscars’ will be announced at a Hollywood gala on Sunday (March 12).

