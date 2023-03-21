Kanwar Dhillon, who is seen playing the role of Shiva Pandya in the daily soap ‘Pandya Store’, shared his feelings as the show completed 700 episodes recently and also spoke about the kind of response his character is getting from the audience.

He credited the show for giving him fame and thus, he considers it to be the most important project of his career.

Kanwar said: “‘Pandya Store’ as a show is very special to me because 700 episodes is a milestone to be very proud of. I feel grateful to be a part of such a show, which enjoys a large viewership and a connection with the audience. The show and my role as Shiva Pandya have given me so much recognition in my profession that I couldn’t have asked for more. This show alone has given me so much that none of my other shows have. It has been very important to me from day 1.”

Kanwar made his acting debut with ‘The Buddy Project’ and later worked in ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2’, ‘Do Dil… Ek Jaan’, ‘Piya Rangrezz’, among others. However, he got a lot of recognition from ‘Pandya Store’.

When asked about the audience’s response he gets to his character in ‘Pandya Store’, Kanwar shared: “The connection with the audience has been special. When I meet people and see the impact I have created as Shiva Pandya in their lives, it just leaves me speechless. I hope we keep continuing this dream run and surpass 1000 episodes soon. ‘Pandya Store’ is the longest-running show in my career, and I am very proud of this show.”

20230321-115203