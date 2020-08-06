As rains pound Kerala, water panel rules out 2018, 2019 repeat

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 (IANS) Even as heavy rains hit north Kerala districts like Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode, besides Idukki, and rivers overflow, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has ruled out a repeat of the devastating floods seen in the last two years.

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a red alert for Wayanad and Idukki, warning of very heavy rainfall in the coming three days in these districts.

With the heavy rains these districts received in the past two days, the authorities have been on a high alert and have taken the precaution of moving people who live in areas where landslides and landslips are expected and those living on river banks have also been moved to safer places.

But with Covid on the spread at a few places, authorities have requested people to seek refuge in their homes of relatives and friends and where it was not possible, relief camps have been opened with Covid protocols in place.

However, the CWC’s statement ruling out a reprise of the worst floods of the century in 2018, and a near repeat in 2019, that cumulatively killed over 900 people and saw around 1.7 million in relief camps, has come as a relief.

CWC official B. Uma said that things are under control and nothing of what happened in 2018 or 19 is predicted this time.

The CWC is doing its routine monitoring of rainfall every nine hours and is also keeping a watch on the water levels in various dams, as well as rivers and lakes.

According to their figures, the water level in the major dams of the state, at present, is just around 30 to 60 per cent, while at the same time in 2018, it stood at a dangerous level of 70 to 90 per cent capacity and hence there is no need to worry.

–IANS

sg/vd