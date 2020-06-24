As Safoora steps out of jail, 2 Jamia students questioned

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) On a day Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar stepped out of jail after she was granted bail under humanitarian consideration, two other Jamia students have been called in by the Delhi Police for questioning.

The two students are — Suyash Tripathi from the Law department and Arsalan Alhmed from the department of Social Studies. Both were called by Delhi Police on Wednesday and are being questioned regarding their alleged role in the anti-CAA protests and the conspiracy behind the Delhi Riots in which 53 people lost their lives.

The two Jamia students were sent notices to appear before the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, a specialized wing based out of the capital’s Lodhi Road area.

Jamia has been at the forefront of the anti-CAA protest that even saw violence. However, Jamia Millia Islamia claimed their students did not take part in the riots or indulge in any kind of violence.

ON Wednesday, Zargar, a key member of the Jamia Coordination Committee that was leading the anti-CAA protests in the capital, was released from the jail after she was granted bail on Tuesday. However, she also cannot leave Delhi without permission. The 27-year-old was arrested on April 10, under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, on conspiracy charges over the riots.

–IANS

