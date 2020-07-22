As ‘Singham’ turns 9, Ajay Devgn salutes ‘Khakhi ki Vardi’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) The Ajay Devgn blockbuster Singham released nine years ago on this day.

Recalling the film’s journey Devgn, who played the starring role of Bajirao Singham, took to Instagram to salute policemen for their work, especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“#9YearsOfSingham — A movie that saluted the spirit & bravery of ‘Khakhi ki Vardi’; today’s frontline warriors,” Ajay wrote along with a video that comprises of the stills from the movie, which also featured Kajal Aggarwal.

Singham” was a remake of the Tamil film “Singam”, starring Suriya. The 2011 release was directed by Rohit Shetty. The film had a sequel, “Singham Returns”, in 2014.

