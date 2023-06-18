Madhya Pradesh is all set to become the centre of attention of the nation’s politics with its Assembly elections slated for later this year. As always, the polls will see a direct contest between the BJP and Congress. But with the absence of a strong regional political outfit, some other parties will attempt to expand their areas.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which made a stunning entry by winning the Mayoral post in the ‘coal city’ Singrauli last year, will be contesting the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh for the first time this year.

In January, the AAP dissolved the state’s working committee and two months later, Rani Agrawal won the Singrauli Mayoral. The party also promoted her as the state president.

The decision to contest in all the 230 Assembly seats was announced by Kejriwal when he visited the state in March.

In his announcement, he cited the ‘Delhi model’ concept for free electricity, education and healthcare if his party is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh.

The AAP is yet to announce a Chief Ministerial face, but sources have claimed that it is in talks with some big leaders from both the BJP and Congress.

Also the fact that several politicians have sidelined from BJP and Congress and the youth aspiring to test their luck in politics have been racing to find a place within the AAP.

Political observers believe that the AAP may not have much impact in Madhya Pradesh due to various reasons, but it can play spoilsport for candidates of the BJP and Congress.

“Why AAP would not success here in Madhya Pradesh, first, because its cadres weren’t on the roads to fight on public issues. Second, because, its concept of freebies is already being adopted by the Congress and BJP. The third reason is that, corruption changes against its ministers in Delhi has brought the AAP into the same bucket. If its has even a little impact, then it will only be because of its candidates, who have made their base in their particular seats, either due to their political background or an internal fight between the BJP and Congress candidates,” said a state-based political observer.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh-based Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) will also contest the polls despite losing a lot of ground.

While the SP’s only sitting MLA Rajesh Shukla (Bijawar) had joined the BJP ahead of the Presidential election in January last year, the BSP’s sitting MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha too has joined the saffron party.

Recently, Sheela Tyagi, the former BSP MLA from Rewa’s Mangavan seat, joined the Congress.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Charashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) has also started expanding in Madhya Pradesh and two prominent faces — Buddhsen Patel and Vyapam whistleblower Anand Rai — were inducted to the party recently.

Informer sources told IANS that BRS is planed to establish its offices in all six zones soon in the line of Maharashtra.

