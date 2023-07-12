INDIA

As ‘Super 30’ turns four, Hrithik says ‘it’s an experience lived’

As his film ‘Super 30’ clocked four years in Hindi cinema on Wednesday, actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a thoughtful note.

Released in 2019, ‘Super 30’ is a biographical drama based on the life of a mathematics teacher and his educational programme of the same name, it is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar.

Hrithik shared throwback pictures from the film on his social media saying: “Some films leave a deep imprint as an actor and collaborator. Super 30 for me is an experience lived, one I will forever cherish.”

Breaking the stereotypes, Hrithik, who is also known as the ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood, slipped into a rural and rooted character for the film.

Currently, Hrithik is gearing for the release of his upcoming Sidhharth Anand directorial ‘Fighter’.

Touted as India’s first aerial action film, ‘Fighter’ also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and is slated to release on January 25, 2024.

