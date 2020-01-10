As ‘The Wall’ turns 47, fans tweet their wishes

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Former captain and batting great Rahul Dravid turned 47 on Saturday and good wishes poured in for the iconic player on the social media.

The man, who is as renowned for his remarkable technique on the field as for his pearls of wisdom off it, is one of the most respected cricketers of his generation.

There was an outpouring of wishes from his fans as well – #HappyBirthdayDravid was one of the top Twitter trends in India.

BCCI wished Dravid by highlighting his ODI credentials and shared the video of his 153-run knock against New Zealand in 1999 in Hyderabad.

“Wishing The Wall — Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday. His exploits in Test cricket are well known but we thought we would relive one of his knocks in ODIs against New Zealand. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid,” the tweet read.

A user wrote, “Happy birthday, Rahul Dravid. Keep inspiring youngsters the way you’re!! #RahulDravid.”

A post read, “Rahul Dravid’s contribution to Indian cricket is like a House wife’s contribution to the family. The worth is only known when she is absent…Happy Birthday RAHUL DRAVID.”

A Tweeple wrote, “The 13,288 runs don’t tell you the real story, nor the 36 test hundreds. 31,258 balls and 44,152 bruising grinding minutes at the crease, nobody has spent as much time or played as many balls in the history of tests. Rahul Dravid, for Adelaide & Kolkata and so many more. 47 today.”

A fan gushed, “Wishing you tons of happiness and good health on this special day of yours. May your day be blissful and filled with love…Happy birthday #RahulDravid.”

The legendary cricketer scored over 10,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs and is famously known for facing more Test deliveries than any other batsman. He had 48 international centuries to his name.

