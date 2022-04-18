As the proceedings in the actress abduction case against him reach a crucial phase, actor Dileep, along with his close aides, arrived at the famed Sabarimala temple on Monday morning and offered prayers.

The probe team has already filed a petition in the High Court seeking cancellation of his bail, while the trial is also in its last stages in another related case.

Soon after he was released on bail in 2017 after being in jail for nearly two months in the actress abduction case, he had visited Sabarimala temple and prayed.

When the abduction case trial was progressing, his former friend and director Balachandrakumar revealed that Dileep was in possession of visuals of the sexual assault on the actress and that he had conspired to do away with key police officials. Following the disclosure, another case was registered against him and after numerous hearings, Dileep got anticipatory bail.

The team managed to get various mobile phones used by Dileep and his aides and following scientific examinations, they claim of having got vital leads which is expected to be used during the ongoing trial.

Two Kerala court officials attached to Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court have alsobveen summoned in connection with alleged leaking of the visuals of the 2017 actress assault case from the court.

Dileep’s actor wife Kavya Madhavan will also be summoned by the team in the coming week.

Incidentally, the probe team had won a moral victory when the High Court first refused to suspend the further probe and later a stay sought by the actor into the probe was also nixed.

The actor’s counsel for long have been arguing that the fresh disclosures were cooked up by the prosecution to book the actor and to fabricate evidence against him after the probe agency failed to find any concrete evidence against Dileep in the abduction case.

A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.

According to the prosecution, Dileep, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.

20220418-145002