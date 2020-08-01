As Unlock3.0 kicks in Agra readies for more tests

Agra, Aug 1 (IANS) As Unlock3.0 began on Saturday, the district administration here clarified that weekend restrictions will continue and the Agra authority is focussed on increasing testing to break the chain of the virus with 39 new cases reported in the last 24 hours taking the Covid-19 tally up to 1,804 so far.

CMO of Agra district R.C. Pande said the objective was to increase testing to 2,500 daily. More than 20 mobile vans would be put on the job for this purpose. The rural segment will also be included for the rapid antigen tests.

In the past one day, Mathura reported 8, Firozabad 5, Etah 3, Kasganj 9 new cases.

Agra District Magistrate P.N. Singh, has so far given no indication whether the demand of the sweet sellers would be accepted to open the shops before Raksha Bandhan.

In Vrindavan the Bankey Bihari Temple Trust authorities clarified that the temple would remain closed till September 31. Major repair work is being carried out in the temple these days after a portion of the floor caved in some days ago.

In Agra 1,443 have recovered and discharged. The number of active cases now is 262. So far 50,759 samples have been collected.

At the SN Medical College, the management has assured that all required equipment and medicines are now available, including Remdesivir injections. In case of need a new ward can be opened at short notice.

The district health department has claimed that the PHCs in rural areas have been stocked with enough medicines and manpower.

–IANS

bk/in