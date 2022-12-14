INDIA

As water level rises in Sathanur dam, high alert in TN’s Tiruvannamala

With the water level in Sathanur dam almost full, a flood alert has been issued in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu.

Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said that due to heavy rain water has been released from the Krishnagiri dam, Pambar dam and from the Kallar river and this water was causing a rise in water levels in the Santhar dam.

Sources told IANS that the spillway gates were to be opened soon and the revenue department has been informed to take necessary measures, including safety of people living on the banks of rivers.

The state water resources minister has also directed the officials to be on alert and to take necessary precaution and to provide wide publicity about the rising water levels. The state revenue department has also commenced warning people to secure their cattles and other livestock.

It is to be noted that 6365 cusecs water has been already discharged from the dam and more water was to be released soon.

