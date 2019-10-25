As woman guard faints at event, President goes to enquire

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday stepped down from the stage to enquire from a woman security guard about her condition after she fainted at a event he was attending.

The President was attending the first National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards when the incident took place.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her deputy Anurag Thakur, who were also attending the programme, accompanied Kovind as he came down from the stage.

Photos of the incident showed the President patting the woman security guard, who had recovered by then, and talking to her, before leaving the venue.

–IANS

vd