Asad Ahmed gave ATM card, phone to friend to mislead cops

A man, who allegedly used the mobile phone and ATM card of Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad in Lucknow, has been arrested.

The accused, Atin Zafar, was apparently doing this to mislead cops.

Zafar is said to be a friend of Asad, who was killed in an encounter earlier this month.

Zafar and another suspect are being questioned further, said police.

After lawyer Umesh Pal’s daylight murder on February 24, police teams carried out raids in Lucknow on basis of Asad’s mobile location.

Asad’s mobile phone was recovered from a flat in Lucknow. Investigations revealed that Asad’s ATM card was also used to withdraw cash and making payment at a restaurant in Lucknow.

It has now come to light that Asad had given his mobile and ATM to his friend who used them in Lucknow on February 24.

The act was assiduously planned to mislead police into believing that Asad was in Lucknow on the day Umesh Pal was killed.

Police have said that Asad’s friend, who was using his ATM, has been arrested and is being questioned further.

Another suspect has also been detained for questioning.

