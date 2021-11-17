New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANSlife) Winter is here, and it’s time to make a few changes to our lifestyle. “Winter is a time when body heat tends to increase. That’s why we tailor our diet according to the season. You can also take the help of yoga to reduce body heat,” says Kaavita Das, a yoga trainer, aerialist, danseuse and a creative movement therapy facilitator. She is also the founder of The Pink Lotus Academia.

The following asanas help you manage body heat and are known to offer holistic cooling benefits to the body.

Supported Fish (Matsya Asana)

Supported Fish is a fantastic chest opener as it relaxes the shoulders and neck and stretches your entire front body. This cooling yoga pose also calms the nervous system. When our fight or flight response in the nervous system activates, our core body temperature increases.

Steps:

-Lie on your back and place a pillow or bolster or rolled up yoga mat under your shoulder blades (behind your heart).

-Recline over your prop so that your chest is lifted toward the sky.

-You can place your arms wherever they are comfortable – alongside your hips, to the side in a “T” shape, or extend them overhead, resting the back of your hands on the floor.

Completely relax your legs.

Puppy Pose (Anahatasana)

Puppy Pose, referred to as Melting Heart Pose, quite literally invites the heart to melt down toward the ground, stretching the spine in both directions. Extended Puppy stretches the spine, shoulders, upper back, and arms, making this pose great for those who tend to hold tension in their shoulders and upper back.The pose can be therapeutic for stress and anxiety, as well as chronic tension and insomnia. As a mild inversion, with the heart slightly higher than the head. Extended Puppy can help bring a sense of calm back into the body.

Steps:

-Lower to your knees and come to a tabletop position.

-Keep your lower belly engaged.

-Walk your hands long in front of you and release your heart toward the earth.

-Rest to the count of 5 deep breaths.

Cat and Cow (Marjari Asana and Bitilasana)

When we hold tension in the body, we block our chakra energy centers and end up holding heat.

Practising cooling asanas that relieve neck tension allows you to release heat and open up your energy centers, regulating your body temperature and keeping you cool.

Steps:

-Begin in a tabletop position with your knees in-line with your hips and your shoulders in-line with your wrists.

-Inhale as you drop your belly down and lift your tailbone skyward for cow pose.

-Hold here for a breath.

-Then exhale as you round your back and tuck your chin towards your chest for Cat Pose.

-Hold here for a breath, then repeat the Cat/Cow flow for several breaths.

