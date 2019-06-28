Asansol turns violent, police resorts to lathi-charge

Kolkata, July 5 (IANS) After a BJP-called a rally to submit deputation on the cut-money issue before the Asansol Municipal Corporation in West Bengal turned violent on Friday police lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to lathi-charge on the activists.

The police put up barricades at the West Burdwan district town at a point allowing only some of the representatives to move ahead but the political activists broke the restrictions and pelted stones, a senior officer of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said.

Following which Rapid Action Force and other officers resorted to lathi-charge. When that failed to control the mob, the cops lobbed tear gas shells.

“The situation is now under control,” he added.

–IANS

bnd/ssp/in