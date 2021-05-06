Controversial self-styled ‘godman’ Asaram Bapu, serving a life sentence in connection with a rape case, has tested positive for Covid-19 and shifted to the ICU of MDM Hospital in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city, officials said on Thursday.

He tested positive along with 12 other inmates in the prison.

His corona test was done three days ago and his report came positive on Wednesday evening. The 80-year-old Asaram had complained of restlessness and his oxygen level was very low. Later, he was admitted to the ICU.

Many of his supporters reached the hospital after hearing the news.

Officials said that preparations are being made to shift Asaram to Jodhpur AIIMS.

Asaram is currently serving lifer in Jodhpur prison after being convicted and sentenced in the rape case.

Earlier, he had filed an appeal in the Rajasthan High Court against his sentencing in the rape case.

Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment by an SC/ST court in the case of rape of a 16-year-old girl.

In 2013, a minor girl had accused Asaram of raping her at Manai Ashram near Jodhpur. He was later arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh in 2014.

–IANS

arc/pgh