A court in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Monday found “godman” Asaram Bapu guilty in a 2013 rape case, and will announce the quantum of punishment on Tuesday.

The Additional District Sessions Court, however, acquitted six other accused in the rape case – Asaram’s wife Lakshmiben, daughter Bharati, Nirmala Lalvani, Meera Kalvani, Dhruvben Lalvani, and Javantiben Chaudhary.

Special Public Prosecutor R.C. Kodekar told media that the victim had registered a case with Surat police, which was transferred to Ahmedabad police in 2013. The Chandkheda police station had registered a case under various section of the IPC, including rape by one or more in group, common intent, unnatural offence, criminal force on women, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation against 8 persons, including Asaram Bapu, and his son Narayan Sai.

While Asaram is presently in Jodhpur jail following conviction in another rape case, a separate trial against Narayan Sai is going on in the Surat court.

Two sisters had filed complaint against Asaram and his son, alleging that between 1997 to 2006, they were raped at the Motera Ashram run by Asaram and his son. The younger sister had lodged a complaint against Narayan Sai and the older against Asaram.

