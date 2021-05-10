Self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS after testing Covid positive in Jodhpur jail, on Monday moved the Rajasthan High Court for two months interim bail to continue his treatment further via ayurveda.

Hearing his plea, a bench of Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Devendra Kachhwaha ordered the AIIMS to submit his medical report and posted the next hearing in this case to May 13.

Senior advocate Jagmal Singh Choudhary, appearing for Asaram, argued that Asaram is suffering from many diseases and wants to get his treatment done through ayurveda system, so he should be given interim bail of two months.

Asaram had earlier also sought interim bail for treatment at an ayurveda centre in Kerala, claiming he had 12 diseases, but the court did not accept his plea.

Asaram was taken to the MG Hospital with other detainees from Jodhpur jail as his oxygen level started falling after he tested positive a few days back. He was later shifted to Jodhpur AIIMS two days ago due to security reasons where his health is constantly improving.

Asaram was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 after a court here found him guilty of raping the girl in his ashram in 2013.

–IANS

