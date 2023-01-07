After three years, the ATP Tour returns to Auckland this week, where World No. 3 Casper Ruud leads the field at the ASB Classic.

The Norwegian, who is making his third appearance at the ATP 250 event, attended the draw ceremony on Saturday as he learned his possible path to the title, reports atptour.com.

The top seed will face Spaniard Jaume Munar or Serbian Laslo Djere in his opening match and could play two-time Auckland titlist John Isner in the quarter-finals. The sixth-seeded American begins his campaign against Argentine Pedro Cachin or Frenchman Constant Lestienne.

Second seed Cameron Norrie arrives in New Zealand holding a 3-0 record on the season, having earned victories against Alex de Minaur, Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz at the United Cup. The Briton will look to continue his perfect start when he faces a qualifier in his opening match.

The 27-year-old is seeded to meet Adrian Mannarino in the quarter-finals and Diego Schwartzman in the semi-finals. Eighth-seeded Frenchman Mannarino plays JJ Wolf in his first match, while third-seeded Argentine Schwartzman takes on Jenson Brooksby or Fabio Fognini.

Fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo will aim to earn his first win of the season when he plays Frenchman Richard Gasquet or New Zealand wild card Kiranpal Pannu in his opener. Seventh seed Sebastian Baez is also in the bottom half of the draw and opens against American Ben Shelton.

