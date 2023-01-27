Team Uzbekistan produced a stellar performance to take the first place in the ASBC Asian U22 Boxing Championships on medal standings by winning 14 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals, here.

After Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan came in second place with 5 gold, 3 silver and 12 bronze medals while the hosting country Thailand took third place with 3 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.

The men’s finals day opened with the bout in the minimumweight category (48 kg). Sanzhar Tashkenbay from Kazakhstan defeated his opponent Shodiyorjon Melikuziev from Uzbekistan.

In the second bout of the 51 kg weight category, Aaron Jude Bado from the Philippines took the victory by split decision over the Thai athlete Thanara Tsaengphet. Nursultan Altunbek from Kazakhstan won over the boxer from Philippines Flint Jara in the bantamweight division, an media release from International Boxing Association (IBA) said on Friday.

World Men’s boxing Championships finalist Makhmud Sabyrkhan had a very close and tough fight against Sarawut Sukthet (Thailand) and managed to convince the judges he was better.

Dilshod Abdumurodov from Uzbekistan proved he is the best Asian U22 boxer in the 60 kg weight category. His opponent Phuthanet Rodsuk tried hard to get a gold medal, but the judges were unanimous in a 5-0 decision for Abdumurodov.

Shakhboz Yunusaliev from Uzbekistan got a victory over Mongolian boxer Tulga Oyunbaatar with the split decision, 4-1 in the light welterweight category.

Another boxer from Uzbekistan, Bekhzod Khamidov collected one more gold medal for his country in a tough battle with Abzal Serik (Kazakhstan) in the welterweight category. Two more thrilling battles between team Kazakhstan and team Uzbekistan took place in Bangkok.

In the 71 kg weight category, Nurislom Ismoilov (Uzbekistan) met Akkalykov Sabirzhan (Kazakhstan) and after three rounds Ismoilov gained another gold medal for his country. In the middleweight category, Abdullaev Alokhon (Uzbekistan) took a victory over Dias Molzhigitov.

In a light heavyweight division, Chinese athlete Halmulati Rehemandu did his best but his opponent Jasurbek Yuldoshev was better according to the judges’ scorecards.

Team Uzbekistan was unstoppable on the final’s day and mauled opponents in the next three bouts. Shokhjakhon Abdullaev and his Indonesian opponent Maikhel Roberrd Muskita presented a spectacular fight which was stopped by the referee after Muskita got a cut.

In the heavyweight division 92 kg, Nusratbek Tokhirov (Uzbekistan) was in top shape and got a 5-0 victory over Abdulla Rajapov from Cambodia. Superheavyweights Jakhongir Zokirov (Uzbekistan) and Aizihaier Tuohongdaji (China) impressed the audience with the real battle.

Zokirov, who is also known as “Big Uzbek 2.0”, was faster and launched more powerful punches than his opponent and got a 5-0 victory and one more gold medal for Uzbekistan.

