The second edition of the ASBC U22 Men’s and Women’s Asian Boxing Championships will take place in Bangkok from January 17-26.

In total, 243 athletes from the continent are registered to participate in the opening event of 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) said in a statement.

As many as 21 countries, including Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, Tajikistan, Kuwait, India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Iraq, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Laos, China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka are sending their best boxers to bring medals and trophies back to their countries.

Boxers who have already proved themselves as the strongest athletes for their age group are ready to shine at the upcoming Asian Boxing Championships.

Confirmed boxers include Men’s World Boxing Championships 2021 bronze medallist, Saengphet Thanarat from Thailand, the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships 2022 silver medallist, Yokubov Abdurahim from Tajikistan, the IBA Youth Men´s & Women´s World Championships 2022 silver medallist, Yokubov Abdurahim from Tajikistan, ASBC Asian Junior Championship 2019 winner Kalpana Kalpana from India, and many other talented boxers.

The previous ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last year with 109 participants from 12 countries. The host country earned 16 titles in 2022, with Mongolia, Japan and Tajikistan also joining the winners’ list.

