WORLD

ASEAN Secretary-General urges for more dialogue, consultations in addressing challenges

NewsWire
0
0

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn has urged for more dialogue and consultations in addressing challenges in a speech delivered during his first working visit to Thailand which will conclude on Saturday.

As part of the efforts to ease the tension in the region, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is actively promoting the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone, Xinhua news agency quoted Hourn as saying.

“We want to see that our region remain absolutely peaceful, stable, and secure, so that we spend more time, energy, and efforts on the prosperity agenda to improve the lives of our people,” he said.

The Secretary-General also stressed ASEAN is committed to maintaining its central position and playing a leading role in mechanisms initiated by the organisation.

20230401-112603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biden signs last-minute stopgap funding bill, averting government shutdown

    11 missing as cargo ship capsizes in Indonesia

    Iraq exports over 100 mn barrels of crude oil in Jan

    Saudi-led airstrikes hit military camp in Yemen’s Houthi-held capital