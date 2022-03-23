Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, the Special Envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), concluded his three-day visit to Myanmar with meaningful outcomes, said a Foreign Ministry’s statement.

Sokhonn concluded his three-day visit to Myanmar on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The visit was undertaken amicably and productively with meaningful outcomes, which reflects Myanmar’s support for Cambodia’s efforts in moving forward the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC), and serves to strengthen regional stability as well as the credibility, unity, and centrality of ASEAN and its community building process,” the statement added.

The Cambodian Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for Myanmar’s support for the special envoy’s missions, including this first visit and subsequent ones, it said.

“All parties involved looked forward to positive development regarding efforts to resolve the current crisis in Myanmar, including the implementation of the 5PC,” the statement added.

During the visit, Sokhonn paid a courtesy call on Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar, the statement said, adding that their discussion covered the current situation in Myanmar and the importance of effective and timely implementation of the 5PC, including trust and confidence building, inclusive dialogue, and humanitarian assistance to Myanmar.

“The special envoy called for the implementation of three priorities, namely the cessation of violence, continued provision of humanitarian assistance to Myanmar and dialogues among all parties,” it said.

The special envoy also met with Myanmar’s Foreign Minister U Wunna Maung Lwin and Lt. Gen. Yar Pyae, Chairman of the National Solidarity and Peacemaking Negotiation Committee, among others during the visit, the statement added.

Cambodia is the Chair of ASEAN for 2022. ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

